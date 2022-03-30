Inflation goes up, but some South Dakota university tuitions will remain the same

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Inflation has been hitting the United States economy hard, taking shape with higher grocery and gas prices.

However, South Dakota state university student tuition is something that’s guaranteed not to go up with the national inflation trend for the rest of the year.

That’s compliments of the South Dakota Board of Regents, who say they made the decision to freeze tuition because of a near 10 million dollar public university funding increase in the legislature.

The additional funding will cover salary increases and give a break to students. Which, is something South Dakota Mines students say they are thankful for, especially when everything seems to be getting more expensive.

“The students definitely appreciate it,” says Ben Titus, a student at South Dakota Mines. “I would think they would anyway given the current economic conditions and what not, and the COVID impact. Having something that’s constant takes a load off the inflation.”

Adrian Eastman, another South Dakota Mines student, says “even with, like, gas. Gas is rising like crazy right now with the inflation. So, it’s nice to know that things will be able to remain the same. Not adding extra pressure or stress to people’s lives.”

During this legislative session, the requirement to charge higher off-campus tuition rates for university centers in Rapid City and Sioux Falls were also repealed.

Plus, Board of Regent’s officials estimate public universities will also see benefits from an increase of roughly 120-million dollars in state and federal funds.

