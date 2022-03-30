Black Hills snowmobile season was fairly underwhelming

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer in the Black Hills means things like sandals, sunshine and motorcycles.

Winter in the Black Hills means trading all those in for snow boots, snowfall and snowmobiles. Well, usually.

“I guess on a typical year the snowmobile season starts are December 15th and goes until March 31st,” stated Scott Betten, General Manager of the Spearfish Canyon Lodge.

However, this year was far from typical.

“This year, we were basically cut down to just the month of February,” explained Betten.

The reason? Not enough snow.

“The snow conditions changed daily on the trails, you know, the amount of snow that we got this year was a pretty small amount and so the trails would change so much as we heated up and cooled so much,” said Betten.

Betten said although they were still able to rent sleds out during one month, the late start to the season means they missed out on the busiest time for snowmobiles; Christmas break.

“Which is kind of like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the wintertime, but missed out on that,” explained Betten.

The Spearfish Canyon Lodge has a fleet of 30 sleds for rent at the end of a typical season, each sled clocks about 3,500 miles.

This year? Less than 1,000.

Betten said they usually rent out 1,100-1,200 sleds a season, “and this year we were around 350 and down over 300% total.”

It’s not so much the snowmobile rentals that impacts the business. Rather, the lack of people in the area means less business for the lodge in general.

“You know, when people are here and we have good snow it helps the servers at the restaurant, it helps the bartenders, it helps put heads in beds at the hotel and just kind of helps float the business throughout the winter time and the slower months,” explained Betten.

Betten said at this point, all they can do is prepare for the summer and hope for more favorable conditions next winter.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.