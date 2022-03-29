Advertisement

Turning Windy and Colder Today with Rain and Snow Likely

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong cold front will blow through KOTA Territory today. Gusty winds and falling temperatures can be expected. Rain and snow showers will develop behind the front. This precipitation will linger into tonight. Several inches of snow could fall over the northern Black Hills, with less than an inch on the adjacent plains.

Wednesday, a few snow showers will linger in the morning, then we’ll see clearing skies. Windy and cold conditions will continue, however.

After a nice day Thursday, a fast-moving system will bring another round of rain and snow showers Thursday night and Friday.

Right now, the weekend looks mild and mostly dry with highs in the 50s.

