Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
(CNN) - New research highlights a disturbing trend among the nation’s youth.

Rates of prediabetes among teens have more than doubled over a nearly two-decade span, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19-year-olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased among teens, adding that’s an issue that needs to be investigated further.

