Moisture and strong winds will pass through on Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly cloudy skies settle in for the night. While it should remain mostly dry, there is a chance for a few showers in Wyoming at times. Temperatures will be warm overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will begin to fall through the morning and middle of the day. Many will be in the 30s and 40s by time we get to the later afternoon hours. Moisture will move through as well, which will bring some rain and snow showers to the area. While it doesn’t look to be anything significant, we will take it! Those who see snow showers could pick up a coating of snow up to 1″. In the northern hills, a couple inches of snow will be possible.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts up to 55 mph will be possible. It’ll be pretty windy Tuesday and Wednesday for the area. Temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with morning snow showers possible. Skies clear up through the afternoon.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as temperatures make it into the 50s for some! Rain and snow chances return on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s across the area. Some light accumulation is possible. Warmer weather returns for the weekend as highs will be in the 50s with plenty of sunshine.

