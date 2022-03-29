Local jewelry line to highlight Lakota Culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Visitors to western South Dakota might want to remember their experience in the Black Hills by bringing something home.

One local business, Jewelry by Decory, offers just that with the launch of their ‘Lakota Legacy Line’ focused on sharing the culture.

Owner of the company, Doug Napier, said each piece whether it be the buffalo, dragonfly, or butterfly has a different story to be told.

Instead of faceless manufactures, each piece is made in South Dakota.

“It’s something that is kind of near and dear to our hearts, because it’s something that we believe in. You know, most jewelry today is manufactured overseas, production facilities, and then they’re sold here. This is something that we do everything local, so it’s manufactured right here in Rapid City, South Dakota,” explained Napier.

The pieces are not being promoted as or intended to compete against Native American jewelry.

Napier said they are using contemporary designs as a vehicle to educate others about the culture.

“My family is actually from Rosebud and I’m an enrolled member, but I’m just using the designs that we have as a way to positively promote the culture and the family that was dumped into my life when I was growing up. My grandfather and my uncle were instrumental in building me in who I am and this is a way of me paying them back,” said Napier.

The business employs locals to make sure the handcrafted jewelry highlights important aspects of the culture.

www.jewelrybydecory.com

