Local food truck owners feel the impact of inflation and gas prices

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food trucks are a summer staple in Rapid City, but as gas prices continue to rise owners are starting to feel the impact.

Eddie Duran, owner of Eddie’s Tacos, said he notices the price hike every time he refuels

“I filled up my tank the other day, Saturday, and I paid $5-5.04 for diesel, I think it came out to $115 a tank,” stated Duran.

Jesse Lee, owner and operator of The Good Stuffed, has been in the food truck business for 6 years.

It started when he decided he wanted to be his own boss and cater to the community.

“It ended up working out amazing because you get to take food trucks out to awesome events like, you know, Summer Nights and Hills Alive and listen and rock out to music while you’re there,” explained Lee.

Lee added that he likes to take his food truck to events outside of South Dakota, but with recent gas and diesel prices, far away events may be off the table.

“If diesel prices start, you know, if they keep going up, we’ll probably look to stay local and, you know, keep it around here instead,” explained Lee.

The mobile food business is getting hit twice as hard as they also face additional expense due to inflation.

“Yes, it does affect me dearly the prices. That’s one of my major complaints to my suppliers,” said Duran.

“It’s more dependent on food prices. If food prices keep going, that’s where our cost increase goes up more than just gas prices,” said Lee.

However, neither business wants to up their prices.

“No, I’ll end up keeping my prices the same as they are now, because I’d rather turn around and have the volume than less costumers,” explained Duran.

Despite setbacks, both owners remain confident and eager to serve the community.

