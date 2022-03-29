Advertisement

Impeachment committee recommends Attorney General Ravnsborg not be removed

The committee issued a recommendation that Ravnsborg not be impeached after months of deliberation.
Ravnsborg Crash
Ravnsborg Crash(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Goss
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota State House’s “select committee on investigation,” has recommended to the full House that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg not be removed from office.

By a vote of 6 to 2, the committee sent a recommendation “that articles of impeachment do not be issued.”

“After careful and comprehensive investigation and consideration of the facts and applicable law, a majority of the Select Committee hereby concludes Attorney General Ravnsborg did not commit an impeachable offense in his conduct surrounding the death of Joe Boever.”

