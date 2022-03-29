Advertisement

Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants

Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Homeland Security said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Jerry Glaser)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in custody at the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This plan may also be extended to thousands of people who are found trying to get into the U.S.

DHS told Congress that it should be able to provide around 2,700 shots daily, and that number will more than double before the end of May.

Sources said some members of the Biden administration were not in favor of providing vaccines to migrants, saying it could encourage more migrants to try to enter the country.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
Boxer dies following Rapid City bout
A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native...
Community healing circle over Gateway hotel comments
Ravnsborg Crash
Impeachment committee recommends Attorney General Ravnsborg not be removed
Brian Mueller & Ryan Mechaley are running for Pennington County Sheriff
Pennington County Sheriff candidates on the importance of community relationships
Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department contains home fire. (photo courtesy Rapid Valley Fire...
Firefighters contain Rapid Valley home fire

Latest News

presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock’s 1st show since Will Smith slapped him begins
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
The U.S. believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being "misinformed" by his advisers...
Pentagon: 'Discomforting' if Putin is misinformed by his military
Elzinger shared her story at a speakers panel about what life was like migrating to the US at...
Ukrainian Immigrant shares her remarkable story of survival