Community healing circle over Gateway hotel comments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -” We know that racism is alive and well in our community, just by last week’s events at the hotel saying no Indians allowed.”

A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native Americans were no longer welcome at The Grand Gateway Hotel. over their refusal to book reservations for members of the first nation Lakota community.

This Stems from a controversial tweet by Connie Uhre last week, saying Native Americans would no longer be allowed on hotel property following a shooting that has left one young man in critical condition. That Tweet has now led to a class-action lawsuit

Dr. Valeriah Big Eagle, a community leader, and organizer says experiencing racism can take a toll on your health

she states“We know the implications of those blatant acts of racism have on not only us in our physical, our emotional, our mental but spirituality as well. So were here to pray together as a community.”

Mayor Steve Allender and other community leaders were also in attendance, side by side showing their support for the Native community...speaking against the actions of the gateway hotel.

Dr. Eagle says we need more leaders on the local, state, and national levels that cares about people regardless of their background.

“We need to get people of color, people who believe on all humankind who will not target people of color based on their skin color.”

She says the only way to move forward is to acknowledge racist acts and do something about it.

“Make a statement that you are condemning those acts of racism at your organization, put it publicly out there on your website, on your social media profiles. When you see racism, not only say something but do something about it.”

