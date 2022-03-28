Warm Today; Blustery and Cooler Tuesday with a Few Showers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s in many areas. Gusty westerly winds in northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota will lead to extreme fire danger in those areas later today, hence a Red Flag Warning has been issued there.

A strong cold front will move through Tuesday, bringing gusty winds and showers. Snow showers will be likely tomorrow night over the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. A small accumulation of snow will be possible in the northern hills.

The next storm system arrives Thursday night and Friday, bringing scattered rain and snow showers and cooler temperatures. But next weekend looks to be dry and mild.

