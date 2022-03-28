Advertisement

Game, Fish, and Parks intends to move forward with Meade Co. shooting range

The service asked to public to weigh in on a draft assessment of the area to see if there were any concerns about the environmental impact of the range, that would be located close to Rapid City.(Jeffery Lindblom)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is finished taking public comments on the development of the proposed shooting range in Meade County.

The proposed shooting range would be constructed by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks.

The department asked the state for $2.5 million during this year’s legislative session, however, the house voted to not fund the project.

GF&P commissioner Robert Whitmyre tells us they intend to move forward with the project, even though they’re not receiving the state funds.

He adds this will, however, prolong the development of the project and may still take a couple of years.

He also says that several other fundraising options are still on the table.

