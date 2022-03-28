Boxer dies following Rapid City bout

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A North Dakota man died following following a boxing match in South Dakota.

Laron Peoples, of Dickinson, was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves boxing event in Rapid City on March 19. Following his loss against Sheldon Wright, Peoples was taken to a hospital, where he died the following day.

Peoples was a defensive back in 2011 and 2012 for the Minot State University football team. He also attended Dakota College at Bottineau. Minot State University’s football roster shows Peoples was originally from Pontiac, Michigan.

