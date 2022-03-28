Advertisement

Black Hills Home Builders Expo wraps up a successful weekend

Black Hills Home Buyers Expo wraps up.
Black Hills Home Buyers Expo wraps up.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Home Builders Expo wrapped up Sunday and 400 venders ended the weekend with yet another busy day.

A constant trickle of home owners looking to either build or improve their homes had the opportunity to meet face to face with businesses from all over.

Jessica Evans, owner of Cozy Home and Lighting, said her business is based out of Sioux Falls and the ability to attend an expo on the western side of the state opens new opportunities as she looks to expand to the Black Hills communities.

“So, this is the way that we connect with the client. So, that’s really where we get the business from. It’s having the conversation, hearing about the projects that are happening. We’re super excited to be in the Rapid City area because we know that it’s just booming out here, so it’s been a fun show,” said Evans.

Evans added she was extremely pleased with the turnout at the expo and the opportunity to meet with potential new clients over the span of the past three days.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
A North Dakota boxer dies following a Golden Gloves bout in Rapid City.
Boxer dies following Rapid City bout
Two Rapid City police officers involved in fatal shooting Saturday.
Burglary suspect shot and killed by Rapid City police
State organizations are speaking out, including the Governor’s office.
Political impact of the Grand Gateway Hotel controversy
Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department contains home fire. (photo courtesy Rapid Valley Fire...
Firefighters contain Rapid Valley home fire

Latest News

A community healing circle was formed Monday in response to an online comment saying Native...
Community healing circle over Gateway hotel comments
Food truck owners may have to tighten their belt with rising prices.
Local food truck owners feel the impact of inflation and gas prices
Jewelry by Decory launches new line with pieces that will highlight Lakota culture.
Local jewelry line to highlight Lakota Culture
Ravnsborg Crash
Impeachment committee recommends Attorney General Ravnsborg not be removed
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) delivers her 2022 State of the State address on the floor of the...
House leadership asks AG Ravnsborg to review Noem’s spending authority