Black Hills Home Builders Expo wraps up a successful weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Home Builders Expo wrapped up Sunday and 400 venders ended the weekend with yet another busy day.

A constant trickle of home owners looking to either build or improve their homes had the opportunity to meet face to face with businesses from all over.

Jessica Evans, owner of Cozy Home and Lighting, said her business is based out of Sioux Falls and the ability to attend an expo on the western side of the state opens new opportunities as she looks to expand to the Black Hills communities.

“So, this is the way that we connect with the client. So, that’s really where we get the business from. It’s having the conversation, hearing about the projects that are happening. We’re super excited to be in the Rapid City area because we know that it’s just booming out here, so it’s been a fun show,” said Evans.

Evans added she was extremely pleased with the turnout at the expo and the opportunity to meet with potential new clients over the span of the past three days.

