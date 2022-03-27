Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been the talk of Rapid City the past week.

Racism.

Stemming from the comments made by the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, saying she is banning Native American’s from the property.

Saturday, Tribal Leaders from Sioux Tribes all over the region gathered and discuss what action to take against the blatant racism.

“The Great Sioux Nation herby condemns the blatant racism that is coming from the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and its subsidiaries in Rapid City,” says Scott Herman, President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

“We’re tired of this b*******,” adds Kevin Killer, President of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe. “Honestly, we are. I get profiled almost every single day; I know that. You just have to take a stand at a certain point.”

They’re doing that in unity, where five tribal leaders signed a Notice of Trespass. Indicating the hotel has violated terms of a Treaty made with the Sioux in 1868 based on the location of the hotel, and the racist comments made that they say violate article one of the treaty.

“This is who we are as descendants of the 1851 and 1868 treaty,” says President Kevin Killer.

Herman says they’re instructing the hotel and its subsidiaries to vacate the premises, or be held liable, and they “service[ed] the Notice of Trespass today.”

The Great Sioux Nation says they’re willing to take the following actions needed to end racism on the treaty lands indefinitely.

Including boycotting Rapid City, pressuring the City Council to Revoke businesses Licenses, filing hate crime charges against the owner of the hotel and more.

“A lot has transpired here in the last few days and a lot more to come,” says Peter Lengkee, Chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. “It’s with the future generations in mind that we do this.”

As for what the future holds for there to be hopeful about, Harold C. Frazier, Chairman of the Cheyenne-River Sioux Tribe says, “start treating Native Americans with respect and dignity. Just treat us as humans and I think that would go a long way.”

