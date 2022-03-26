Very Warm Weather Over the Next Couple of Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a small chance of some light flurries or sprinkles tonight, but other than that, we will remain dry for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be very mild, especially in northeast Wyoming where Gillette and Sheridan could see highs in the lower 70s. Monday will be even warmer with much of our area seeing forecasted highs in the 70s. Some places may even reach the lower 80s. Unfortunately, the warm weather will not last long. We expect to see some rain and even some light snow on Tuesday, and that’ll bring the high temperatures back into the 50s for Tuesday. Highs will then drop even further for Wednesday and Thursday with highs forecasted to be in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.