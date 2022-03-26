Temperatures Saturday will be near normal, but warmer for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds hang around the area to begin the weekend. There will be periods of clearing, which allow for some more sunshine, but temperatures will be near normal in western South Dakota on Saturday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Warmer air is expected in Wyoming, where highs will climb into the 60s.

Sunday will be warmer with much of the area experiencing 60s and even some 70s in Wyoming. Mostly sunny skies will be around to finish up the weekend. Monday is going to be very warm! Some spots might hit 80° or warmer for the first time this year! Much of the area will be in the 70s, with some 60s out on the northern plains.

Given how warm temperatures are expected to be, fire danger will be very high for the next three days. Thankfully a system will move in on Tuesday, which will bring some showers to the area. While it isn’t expected to be a lot, we will take anything. It’ll be windy on Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s.

Cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday as highs will be in the 40s for many. The storm system that passes through Tuesday is expected to stall East River and into Minnesota, which will allow for windy weather to continue for much of next week.

