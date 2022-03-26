Burglary suspect shot and killed by Rapid City police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City police officers were involved in a shooting where a burglary suspect was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was killed in a home on the 700 block of James Warren Drive, in Rapid City. The person’s name was not released.

According to a joint release from the RCPD and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a man had come home and, believing someone was in his house, called the police.

As several police officers searched the home, they reportedly encountered the suspect who was pointing a “long gun” at them. Two officers shot at the suspect who died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The case is now in the hands of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

