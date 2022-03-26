Advertisement

Burglary suspect shot and killed by Rapid City police

DCI is now investigating Saturday’s shooting
Two Rapid City police officers involved in fatal shooting Saturday.
Two Rapid City police officers involved in fatal shooting Saturday.(KOSA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City police officers were involved in a shooting where a burglary suspect was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was killed in a home on the 700 block of James Warren Drive, in Rapid City. The person’s name was not released.

According to a joint release from the RCPD and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a man had come home and, believing someone was in his house, called the police.

As several police officers searched the home, they reportedly encountered the suspect who was pointing a “long gun” at them. Two officers shot at the suspect who died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The case is now in the hands of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
State organizations are speaking out, including the Governor’s office.
Political impact of the Grand Gateway Hotel controversy
Crews work to fend off the Lost Cabin Fire.
Lost Cabin Fire remains at 5 acres, crews likely to work through weekend
Activist group NDN Collective officially filed a class action lawsuit against the owners of a...
Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy

Latest News

Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the...
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Crews work to fend off the Lost Cabin Fire.
Lost Cabin Fire remains at 5 acres, crews likely to work through weekend
400 vendors from across the United States are attending the monument center Friday to showcase...
400 vendors in town for Black Hills Home Show