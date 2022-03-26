Advertisement

Missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee located; Amber Alert canceled

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing...
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin went missing Feb. 27, and was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

“Missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has just been recovered in Nashville and is safe,” officials said. “His non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large.”

Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.
Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Sharles Lumpkin Jr., 29, is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau. He is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840, or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lost Cabin Wildfire is burning in the Black Elk Wilderness area of the Black Hills National...
Update: Geography helps crews fight wildfire
State organizations are speaking out, including the Governor’s office.
Political impact of the Grand Gateway Hotel controversy
Activist group NDN Collective officially filed a class action lawsuit against the owners of a...
Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy
A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in Friday's crash.
Rapid City man identified as crash victim
Crews work to fend off the Lost Cabin Fire.
Lost Cabin Fire remains at 5 acres, crews likely to work through weekend

Latest News

Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’
President Biden sent a message to the Ukrainian people on Saturday during a "major address" in...
Biden sends message to Ukraine: "We stand with you"
The US Coast Guard says it rescued a Cuban man who was stranded at sea.
US Coast Guard rescues Cuban man stranded at sea for 24-plus hours
CNN's Phil Black walks us through the aftermath of explosions in Lviv, Ukraine as flames and...
Explosions rock Ukrainian city of Lviv
Smoke rises from behind a hill in Lviv. CNN team has heard a series of three blasts before...
Back-to-back rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv, near Poland