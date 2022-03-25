Advertisement

Political impact of the Grand Gateway Hotel controversy

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The controversy surrounding the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Bar has drawn wide condemnation from city, and tribal officials. Now, state organizations are speaking out, including the Governor’s office.

ACLU of South Dakota communications director Janna Farley is happy a class action lawsuit has been filed by NDN Collective.

She adds, however, that we still have to grapple with systemic racism in South Dakota.

“We must begin to heal and move toward real racial justice,” Farley said. “We must address these harms, but also harms tracing back to our country’s origins, and that’s really what the events of this week have made us seriously think about even more.”

Governor Kristi Noem has been silent on this issue since it was first made public Monday night.

Her communications director Ian Fury tells us in a statement that “The Governor is opposed to all racial discrimination – there is no room for racial discrimination in South Dakota.”

He adds however, that due to the filing of the class action lawsuit, the Governor will not make any further comments.

Her Democratic opponent, state representative Jamie Smith, said in a statement “I condemn the words and actions that set our state back decades. South Dakota’s state motto tells us that ‘Under God, the people rule,’ not one person or a select few. This is a state for ALL.”

Smith went on to offer his best wishes to 19 year old Myron Pourier Jr. Pourier was shot early Saturday morning at the Grand Gateway Hotel. 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe is in custody, charged with aggravated assault in the shooting.

