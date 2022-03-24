Advertisement

South Middle School teachers get pied in the face, head shaved for fundraiser

The 7th grade class has been raising money for a trip to the Elk’s Theatre to see a movie, so...
The 7th grade class has been raising money for a trip to the Elk’s Theatre to see a movie, so they cape up with a fundraiser idea, that included throwing pies in the faces of two teachers in the face, and shaving another one’s head.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some teachers go above and beyond for their students, and some South Middle School teachers took it a step further.

The 7th grade class has been raising money for a trip to the Elk’s Theatre to see a movie, so they cape up with a fundraiser idea, that included throwing pies in the faces of two teachers in the face, and shaving another one’s head.

That teacher, Shane Whidby, says he’s happy the fundraising effort was so fun for the kids.

”It was just brainstorming with the staff and students and seeing what they wanted to do and what everyone was comfortable with. It’s just hair, it’ll grow back so it’s not a big deal.”

The 7th grade class was able to get out of class in the afternoon to watch the shaving in the school gym.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in Friday's crash.
Rapid City man identified as crash victim
Tuesday’s comments from Uhre were quickly condemned by many in Rapid City, including the NDN...
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments
Activist group NDN Collective officially filed a class action lawsuit against the owners of a...
Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy
A 20,000 square foot cultivation facility that Genesis Farms has put up is between Box Elder...
Medical cannabis company building cultivation facility outside of Rapid City
Myron Pourier pictured at his graduation from Lakota Tec High School in May 2021.
Victim’s family from weekend shooting pray for his recovery

Latest News

High school students from across South Dakota take part in a culinary competition.
SD High School teams participate in “ProStart Invitational”
South Dakota Department of Health contracts with company to track marijuana from seed to sale.
South Dakota to track medical marijuana from seed to sale
The Lost Cabin Wildfire is burning in the Black Elk Wilderness area of the Black Hills National...
Update: Geography helps crews fight wildfire
In Rapid City “everyone pays for parking,” but should handicapped people have to?
In Rapid City “everyone pays for parking,” but should handicapped people have to?
Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy
Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy