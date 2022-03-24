South Middle School teachers get pied in the face, head shaved for fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some teachers go above and beyond for their students, and some South Middle School teachers took it a step further.

The 7th grade class has been raising money for a trip to the Elk’s Theatre to see a movie, so they cape up with a fundraiser idea, that included throwing pies in the faces of two teachers in the face, and shaving another one’s head.

That teacher, Shane Whidby, says he’s happy the fundraising effort was so fun for the kids.

”It was just brainstorming with the staff and students and seeing what they wanted to do and what everyone was comfortable with. It’s just hair, it’ll grow back so it’s not a big deal.”

The 7th grade class was able to get out of class in the afternoon to watch the shaving in the school gym.

