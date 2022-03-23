The South Dakota Ag Foundation lends a helping hand

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Ag Week and the South Dakota Ag Foundation spent a day of volunteering at Feeding South Dakota.

Volunteers across the state sorted food into boxes, packed Backpacks with school lunches, and repackaged bulk food.

Each item was a product of a farmer and South Dakota Ag Foundation Executive Director Chris Maxwell, said their day of volunteering is just one way to say thanks.

“So, the South Dakota Ag Foundation exists to invest back in the future of South Dakota agriculture and give back to agriculture across South Dakota. As we know, it’s an entire food system from growing to distributing, to getting to someone’s table and so, we’re here to support the entire system and celebrate by giving back to such an amazing organization as Feeding South Dakota,” explained Maxwell.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.