Rapid City Public Library hosts new podcast " Flood of 72, Fifty Years later”

The news at noon, on KOTA Territory TV.
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 50th anniversary of the 1972 black hills flood is coming up on June 9th.

The tragic event claimed 238 lives and damaged major areas of the black hills. In commemoration of the event, the new podcast Flood of 72, fifty years later will tell stories of survival and the resilience of a community that was forced to rebuild.

The first podcast will air on April 1st, 2022.

For more information visit www.ask@rcplib.org or https://www.rapidcitylibrary.org/

