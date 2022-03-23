Advertisement

Noem signs two abortion bills into law

Local organizations weigh in on telemedicine abortions
Local organizations weigh in on telemedicine abortions(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continues to sign bills into law, including two bills she says are “pro life.”

Wednesday, Noem signed House Bill 1318, banning medical abortions by telemedicine. The new law also increases the penalty for the unlicensed practice of medicine when performing a medical abortion.

“The time is drawing near for the Supreme Court to issue a ruling on the Dobbs case. I hope that case will overturn Roe v. Wade, but until that day, South Dakota will continue to advance legislation that protects the lives of unborn children,” Noem said in a release.

The other, related bill signed was HB 1113. This law prohibits threats made with the intent to coerce an abortion.

This week, the governor also put pen to paper on a bill that does away with state and county fees for people applying for conceal carry permits. According to an Associated Press story, this is expected to cost the state about $110,000 a year in lost revenue.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in Friday's crash.
Rapid City man identified as crash victim
Tuesday’s comments from Uhre were quickly condemned by many in Rapid City, including the NDN...
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments
Activist group NDN Collective officially filed a class action lawsuit against the owners of a...
Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy
A 20,000 square foot cultivation facility that Genesis Farms has put up is between Box Elder...
Medical cannabis company building cultivation facility outside of Rapid City
Myron Pourier pictured at his graduation from Lakota Tec High School in May 2021.
Victim’s family from weekend shooting pray for his recovery

Latest News

South Dakota Department of Health contracts with company to track marijuana from seed to sale.
South Dakota to track medical marijuana from seed to sale
The Lost Cabin Wildfire is burning in the Black Elk Wilderness area of the Black Hills National...
Update: Geography helps crews fight wildfire
In Rapid City “everyone pays for parking,” but should handicapped people have to?
In Rapid City “everyone pays for parking,” but should handicapped people have to?
Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy
Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy
In Rapid City “everyone pays for parking,” but should handicapped people have to?
In Rapid City “everyone pays for parking,” but should handicapped people have to?