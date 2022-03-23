Noem signs two abortion bills into law

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continues to sign bills into law, including two bills she says are “pro life.”

Wednesday, Noem signed House Bill 1318, banning medical abortions by telemedicine. The new law also increases the penalty for the unlicensed practice of medicine when performing a medical abortion.

“The time is drawing near for the Supreme Court to issue a ruling on the Dobbs case. I hope that case will overturn Roe v. Wade, but until that day, South Dakota will continue to advance legislation that protects the lives of unborn children,” Noem said in a release.

The other, related bill signed was HB 1113. This law prohibits threats made with the intent to coerce an abortion.

This week, the governor also put pen to paper on a bill that does away with state and county fees for people applying for conceal carry permits. According to an Associated Press story, this is expected to cost the state about $110,000 a year in lost revenue.

