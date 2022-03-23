Advertisement

Former Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign...
FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Wednesday that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night.

They directed further questions to U.S. Border and Customs Protection. That agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Manafort led former President Donald Trump’s campaign for several months during the 2016 presidential race, but was ousted after revelations about his business dealings in Ukraine.

He was later convicted of financial crimes, serving time in prison before being released in May 2020 because of the pandemic.

Trump pardoned Manafort in December 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Controversy follows weekend shooting at a Rapid City hotel
Myron Pourier pictured at his graduation from Lakota Tec High School in May 2021.
Victim’s family from weekend shooting pray for his recovery
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting
Family-owned business under fire for a controversial tweet condemning Native Americans from...
Hotel owners’ remarks spark criticism

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Supreme Court won’t say whether Thomas remains hospitalized
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
LIVE: Defending her record, Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns for 3rd day of hearings
Baily Bieniek-Phelps delivered her fifth baby on the side of I-95 while on the way to the...
Minnesota couple delivers baby on I-94
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area