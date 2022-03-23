The Fire Danger is Real!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have less moisture coming into the Black Hill region and that is not a good thing.

The snow and rain that we were hoping to get earlier this week didn’t happen, we are really dealing with a deficit. It is of the utmost importance that everyone please do your utmost to mitigate fire danger.

Over the next seven days “Above Average” is the phrase that best fits the days ahead. We keep the westerly flow and warmer air in place and the clouds will not produce that much needed moisture. Warmth is here to stay for at least the next week and our overnight hours stay above freezing as well.

Looking ahead to Thursday we will watch a front come through and then we increase our chance for a light rain shower. Fingers crossed!

There is the off-chance that we could see a stray PM shower next Tuesday night, but that is really a long shot right now. However, that could change, so we will keep an eye on that as time gets closer.

Remember to take a good look at your surroundings to make sure that you can use fire products safely. And with it being so dry and windy, burning anything is not going to be recommended.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.