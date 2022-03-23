Advertisement

‘Always be cautious’: Police seize fentanyl, cocaine disguised as Tylenol

The Lorain Police Department shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word...
The Lorain Police Department shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word “Tylenol” on it but was actually fentanyl.(Lorain Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (Gray News) - After seizing fentanyl and cocaine that was disguised to look like Tylenol, authorities are reminding the public to always be cautious when handling medication.

The Lorain Police Department in Ohio said in a Facebook post Tuesday that officers recently seized pills that were pressed to look like over-the-counter medication. They shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word “Tylenol” on it but was actually fentanyl.

Police also said they seized cocaine that was pressed to look like Metoprolol, a blood pressure medication.

The department said if you ever question whether a medication is actually what it appears to be, feel free to contact your local police and ask to speak to an officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myron Pourier pictured at his graduation from Lakota Tec High School in May 2021.
Victim’s family from weekend shooting pray for his recovery
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting
Family-owned business under fire for a controversial tweet condemning Native Americans from...
Hotel owners’ remarks spark criticism
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Tuesday’s comments from Uhre were quickly condemned by many in Rapid City, including the NDN...
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments

Latest News

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
Pennington County growing faster than most counties in the United State
Pennington County population is thriving
Activist group NDN Collective officially filed a class action lawsuit against the owners of a...
Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy
In Rapid City “everyone pays for parking,” but should handicapped people have to?