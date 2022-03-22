Advertisement

Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says a local hotel is purportedly banning Native Americans from its property.

Allender posted a screen shot, referring to a shooting. at the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City a few days ago.

In the screen shot, he says this was written by the owner of the hotel, on a since-deleted Facebook post:

“Due to the killing that took place at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19, 2022 at 4am, plus all the vandalism we have had since the Mayor and Police Department are working with the non profit organization (Dark Money). We will no long allow any Native American on the property or in Cheers Bar.”

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Millions of American teens still use tobacco products
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival world tour arrives in Rapid City
