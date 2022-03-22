Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says a local hotel is purportedly banning Native Americans from its property.

Allender posted a screen shot, referring to a shooting. at the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City a few days ago.

In the screen shot, he says this was written by the owner of the hotel, on a since-deleted Facebook post:

“Due to the killing that took place at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19, 2022 at 4am, plus all the vandalism we have had since the Mayor and Police Department are working with the non profit organization (Dark Money). We will no long allow any Native American on the property or in Cheers Bar.”

We will have more information as it becomes available.

