Advertisement

Pfizer, UNICEF to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries

An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and...
An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting next month, Pfizer will supply 4 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to UNICEF.

The medicine will go to people in 95 low- and middle-income countries that have about 53% of the world’s population.

Lower income countries will pay a not-for-profit price, and countries with higher incomes will pay according to a tiered pricing arrangement.

The announcement comes days after a statement by the Medicines Patent Pool that 35 companies will begin producing inexpensive, generic versions of Paxlovid to increase access to treatment.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Controversy follows weekend shooting at a Rapid City hotel
Myron Pourier pictured at his graduation from Lakota Tec High School in May 2021.
Victim’s family from weekend shooting pray for his recovery
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting
Family-owned business under fire for a controversial tweet condemning Native Americans from...
Hotel owners’ remarks spark criticism

Latest News

The Rapid City Police Department is looking for the public’s feedback on the current state of...
RCPD says rumors surrounding crime rates are false
Tuesday’s comments from Uhre were quickly condemned by many in Rapid City, including the NDN...
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments
Wednesday is national puppy day and with so many adorable fluffy animals born each year, a lot...
Fluffy and Cuddly friends celebrate national puppy day
A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading...
Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Special needs cheerleaders invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship