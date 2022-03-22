New Law Helps to Expand Opportunities for Food Entrepreneurs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

A South Dakota Bill signed into Law will make it easier for food entrepreneurs to sell their goods.

House Bill 13-22, also known as the cottage food bill, was signed into law by Governor Kristi Noem Friday. It helps expand opportunities for small farmers and businesses by reducing limitations for those wanting to sell food items.

In the past, producers of canned goods had to submit each individual recipe to the state for certification. Now, they will only need to take a certification class for food safety training.

This allows producers to pass their recipes and businesses down through generations or sell the business when they wish to retire. It also allows additional items to be sold like pies and desserts, in addition to fermented items such as Kimchi and Sauerkraut.

The Manager of the Black Hills Farmers Market says this is all to ensure that people participating in the farmers market are providing safe, quality items.

Barbara Cromwell, Manager of the Black Hills Farmers Market: “So that is part of the application process to participate in our market is, you know I process and make sure that we have all of that documentation and it’s updated every year. Whether its the egg handlers license or the apiary for honey producers all of those certifications are in place to ensure that we have a really high quality product for the producers.”

She says she’s hopeful that over time more businesses will be able to participate in the Farmers Market.

