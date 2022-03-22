Advertisement

Looking for Sunshine in all the Right Places

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I admit that I am not one who extensively forecasts over the weekend. In fact, I trust what I said Friday and hardly ever look back. I guess I should have done that this weekend though. Had I done that, perhaps I would not have been so surprised by the abundance of sunshine that I woke up to and the reduction in the rain and snow chances we are going to see to start this week.

What happened? High pressure and a much slower cold front happened. What was supposed to be a that what was supposed to be a snowy-go of it fizzled out. The track of the storm moved further south and we were only left with the wind after everything is said and done.

This is quite disappointing because we really need the moisture and this looks to be among our last chances for about a week to get it. So please do your utmost to mitigate fire danger. I saw people in the park barbequing and enjoying the day, but remember to take a good look at your surroundings to make sure that you can do so safely. And with it being so dry and windy, burning anything is not going to be recommended.

Weather. It’s always changing. Ha! Here are your current conditions. They are looking dry and colder than yesterday. But we are not out of the windy woods quite yet. We are scheduled to have another wind advisory come in by mid-week and the moisture will still continue to be scarce.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

