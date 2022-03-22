Advertisement

Gillette man shot and killed by police Monday afternoon

Suspect reportedly fired several shots down the street before being killed
Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting(MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Gillette man was shot and killed by police Monday after he reportedly fired shots down East Lincoln Street.

A neighbor, Ron Winder, said he heard several shots around 3 p.m. and then saw the man in his front yard, with a gun in his hand.

Winder explained that the man, who he believes was extremely intoxicated, tried but failed to hostler the pistol so he stuck it in his pants. Winder then called police.

Gillette Police Department officers blocked off the street before confronting the man. According to a Wyoming News Now article, the suspect refused several commands to drop his weapon and an attempt to use a stun gun also failed. At least one officer shot the suspect when he reportedly pointed the gun at them.

Police did not release the man’s name.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case. The officers involved in the shooting are currently on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Controversy follows weekend shooting at a Rapid City hotel
Myron Pourier pictured at his graduation from Lakota Tec High School in May 2021.
Victim’s family from weekend shooting pray for his recovery
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting
Family-owned business under fire for a controversial tweet condemning Native Americans from...
Hotel owners’ remarks spark criticism

Latest News

The Rapid City Police Department is looking for the public’s feedback on the current state of...
RCPD says rumors surrounding crime rates are false
Tuesday’s comments from Uhre were quickly condemned by many in Rapid City, including the NDN...
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments
Wednesday is national puppy day and with so many adorable fluffy animals born each year, a lot...
Fluffy and Cuddly friends celebrate national puppy day
The USD women’s basketball team has made a remarkable run to the Sweet 16. But for residents of...
Onida’s hometown hero helping lead USD’s NCAA tournament run
A 20,000 square foot cultivation facility that Genesis Farms has put up is between Box Elder...
Medical cannabis company building cultivation facility outside of Rapid City