Advertisement

W.Va. governor signs law barring abortion because of disability

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Nov. 3, 2020.(AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice has signed a new law barring parents from seeking abortion care because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

Justice posted about his signature of the “Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act” on Twitter on Monday. He made the announcement about the new law in a tweet to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

He said the bill gives “deserved respect to our Down Syndrome community.”

The law prohibits people from seeking abortions because their child will have a disability, except in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.”

It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities. Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.

During a 90-minute debate on the bill during the last day of the legislative session on March 12, Democratic Del. Evan Hansen said the bill would do nothing of substance to help people with disabilities and their families.

“This is an attempt to use people with disabilities as props for an anti-abortion agenda, something that the disability community has not asked for, as far as I know — and that’s just wrong,” Hansen said. “It creates government overreach into personal family medical decisions.”

A physician who violates the law could see their license to practice medicine suspended or revoked.

The bill also requires physicians to submit a report — with patients’ names omitted — to the state for each abortion they perform and whether “the presence or presumed presence of any disability in the unborn human being had been detected.”

The reports would include the date of the abortion and the method used, as well as confirming the doctor asked the patient if they chose to have an abortion because the baby might have a disability. These reports must be submitted within 15 days of each abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Overnight shooting leaves one seriously injured
Fatal Car Crash
Name released in fatal crash in Pennington County
Fifteen acres on a hill overlooking East Boulevard near South Dakota Mines were donated by...
Donated land to be used for park near downtown Rapid City
Thune said that the tech industry is facing challenges nationwide, but companies like Phase are...
Sen. John Thune tours Phase Technologies in Rapid City

Latest News

The victim was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston while on a trip to celebrate St....
Bouncer charged after Marine veteran stabbed to death outside bar
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash
Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old Marine veteran, was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston...
Marine veteran, 23, fatally stabbed outside Boston bar
Millions of American teens still use tobacco products
Millions of American teens still use tobacco products
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival world tour arrives in Rapid City
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival world tour arrives in Rapid City