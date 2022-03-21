Strong Winds Today; Morning Snow Showers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will experience strong, gusty winds throughout the day today as a weather system moves through the plains. Scattered snow showers will be likely this morning. Slippery road conditions are likely in Wyoming, and perhaps the northern hills and foothills.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy days with near normal temperatures.

Thursday will be warmer, but a cold front will bring a couple of rain and snow showers Thursday night, and will cool us off for Friday. The weekend looks warmer, though with more lower 70s likely next Sunday!

