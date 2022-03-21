Advertisement

Sindou Cisse bringing the sting for Yellow Jackets

Averaging 13 PPG, 6 RPG in NCAA Division II Tournament
Sindou Cisse shining for Yellow Jackets
By Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets have one of the best players in the nation with Joel Scott. However, the RMAC champions have some other major contributors in their starting lineup, including feisty senior guard Sindou Cisse. Ben Burns caught up with Sindou and head coach Ryan Thompson to see how the Harlem native has helped the Yellow Jackets in their quest for a National Championship.

