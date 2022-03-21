Sindou Cisse bringing the sting for Yellow Jackets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets have one of the best players in the nation with Joel Scott. However, the RMAC champions have some other major contributors in their starting lineup, including feisty senior guard Sindou Cisse. Ben Burns caught up with Sindou and head coach Ryan Thompson to see how the Harlem native has helped the Yellow Jackets in their quest for a National Championship.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.