Property tax hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The median sale price of homes in Pennington County made a 12 percent jump from $242,000 in 2020 to $270,000 in 2021, that is according to the Pennington County equalization board’s sale data. Areas like North and Central Rapid, which typically fall under the $200,000 mark, also saw a 10 to 15 percent increase.

Shannon Rittberger, director of Pennington County Equalization, says that increased property value does not mean your taxes will skyrocket.

He states “There is no cap on how much your property assessment can increase. There is a cap on how much the taxing entities can increase their budgets.”

Equalization hearings started Monday, where people voiced their concerns and made appeals over their property assessment.

Rittberger says the public has rights when it comes to protecting their property value.

“You take your complaint to the public board, and you say I can’t sell my property for what is assessed, and the board will hear that and maybe make a change...maybe not.”

Those taxing entities play a key role in maintaining communities through funding schools, police protection, libraries, and other public benefits. Unlike sales tax, property taxes are more reliable because they do not fluctuate when communities are hit with recessions.

If you have questions or are unsure about your property value assessment, the board meets at city hall all this week starting at 8 am.

