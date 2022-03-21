Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle was performing emergency life-saving measures. However, the person died of his injuries at the hospital.

While the RCPD is continuing to investigate the death, they say neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been a factor with the driver.

