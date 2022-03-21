Advertisement

Boosting oil production easier said than done

It could take up to a year to significantly increase production
Oil wells
Oil wells(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - President Joe Biden’s move last week to ban oil from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was met with calls to boost U.S. production to help bring down soaring gasoline prices.

But political rhetoric about quickly ramping up U.S. crude output is at odds with reality for the nation’s oil fields: Not enough workers, scant money to invest in drilling and wariness that today’s high prices won’t last.

Analysts say the obstacles to more U.S. oil are surmountable but will take months to work through and it could be late this year or early next before a significant production increase materializes.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Name released in fatal crash in Pennington County
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Overnight shooting leaves one seriously injured
Fifteen acres on a hill overlooking East Boulevard near South Dakota Mines were donated by...
Donated land to be used for park near downtown Rapid City
Thune said that the tech industry is facing challenges nationwide, but companies like Phase are...
Sen. John Thune tours Phase Technologies in Rapid City
The forest service is burning in an area west of Custer, smoke can be seen for several miles,...
Forest service burning prescribed fire west of Custer

Latest News

Avian influenza in South Dakaota
Turkeys, other poultry killed due to avian flu outbreak
South Dakota goes to weekly COVID-19 update
Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night
Pierre Ukrainian native raises money for humanitarian efforts