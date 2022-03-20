Advertisement

North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. The photo was taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021, according to the source.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, days after the North’s latest missile launch ended in failure amid the country’s recent burst of weapons testing activity.

There is speculation that North Korea could soon try to launch its developmental longest-range ballistic missile to bolster its arsenal and dial up pressure on the United States to wrest concessions as negotiations remain stalled. South Korea’s military suggested North Korea’s midair missile explosion last Wednesday involved parts of the Hwasong-17 missile, its biggest weapon.

On Sunday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it detected firings likely from multiple rocket launch systems off North Korea’s west coast. The ministry said the military closely monitors North Korean moves and maintains its readiness.

South Korea’s presidential office said in a separate statement it held an emergency national security council meeting to discuss what it called the North’s “short-range projectile launches.”

Council members worked to analyze details of the firings in close coordination with the United States, it said. The statement added that South Korea will use its enhanced military capability and its alliance with the U.S. to prevent a security vacuum from occurring during a power transition period in Seoul.

President Moon Jae-in’s single five-year term ends in May and he will be replaced by a new conservative government led by Yoon Suk Yeol. A former top prosecutor, Yoon has vowed to boost Seoul’s military alliance with Washington and win a stronger U.S. security commitment to neutralize growing North Korean nuclear threats.

Wednesday’s failed missile firing was the North’s 10th weapons launch this year. The U.S. and South Korean militaries said they concluded that two of North Korea’s recent launches before Wednesday’s were meant to test a Hwasong-17 system. North Korea later said those launches were designed to test cameras and other systems for a spy satellite.

Some outside experts say North Korea will likely fire a Hwasong-17 rocket to test its long-range missile technology and also to put its first functioning spy satellite into orbit. The Hwasong-17′s potential maximum range of 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) would place the entire U.S. mainland within its striking distance, and its huge size suggests it can carry a bigger payload or multiple nuclear warheads.

The Hwasong-17 launch, if made, would be the North’s most serious provocation since the country carried out three intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2017.

The South Korean government didn’t immediately disclose where Sunday’s weapons firings occurred. The Koreas’ poorly marked western sea boundary saw naval clashes in 1999, 2002 and 2009. Attacks blamed on North Korea in the area in 2010 killed 50 South Koreans — 46 on a warship and four on a border island.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Name released in fatal crash in Pennington County
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Overnight shooting leaves one seriously injured
Fifteen acres on a hill overlooking East Boulevard near South Dakota Mines were donated by...
Donated land to be used for park near downtown Rapid City
Zelenskyy has asked for a NATO imposed No-Fly zone over Ukraine, but many U.S. leaders are...
Sen. Thune responds to Zelenskyy’s address to Congress
four year old pabst is home safe after missing for two days.
Pabst, the wandering shepherd returns home to owners

Latest News

People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin
The Vatican has released the document laying out Pope Francis’ long-awaited reform of the Holy...
Pope releases Vatican reform, gives weight to fighting abuse