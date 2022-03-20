Advertisement

9/11 Museum and Memorial adds second to last victim portrait

It was an important day at the 9/11 Museum and Memorial as one of two missing portraits of the deceased was hung. (SOURCE: WCBS)
By Vanessa Murdock
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) – Along the walls of the “In Memoriam” exhibition, only two portraits remained missing amongst 2,983, one of Antonio Dorsey Pratt and one of Albert Ogletree. Swamp white oak leaves, representing strength and resilience, filled the void until today.

Nearly eight years after the 9/11 Memorial and Museum opening, all who visit will finally know the face of Albert Ogletree and more of his story. Ogletree was 49 years old working at Forte Foods when the north tower fell.

“We can’t get tripped up in the numbing huge statistic, we need to understand that each person who made up that statistic held great meaning to those who loved them,” Chief Curator Jan Ramirez said.

Ramirez said a search for Ogletree’s portrait hit a dead end, until Grant Llera joined the museum as a visitor services associate. Llera often works in this exhibit and became intrigued by the personal stories not yet told.

He spoke with Ramirez and launched his own search to learn more about the men behind the missing portraits. He found success first with Ogletree, tracking down his step-daughter and connecting with her via facebook.

“She actually did not have any photos of her father because he was a camera-shy man,” Llera said.

Llera used his own ancestry.com account to locate an old address in Romulus, Michigan.

“I decided to take a stab in the dark and write to the local high schools,” Llera said.

A few weeks later and after searching through yearbooks from the 60s, Llera found what he was looking for.

“We were able to find Albert’s 9th grade, freshman high school portrait,” Llera said. “Its black and white, sweet, vulnerable, lifes’ hardships hadn’t etched themselves anywhere yet.”

Ogletree’s stepdaughter verified the photo.

" [She] said, even though it had been taken more than 30 years earlier, really his appearance had not changed much at all,” Llera said.

Llera said the historian in him felt deeply excited.

“However, I also felt that it was a true success mostly for, first and foremost, to Albert,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

