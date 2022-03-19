Your Frolic-worthy Weekend Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you didn’t get a chance to go outside today, don’t fret our frolicking forecast is forthcoming. But don’t let your frolicking turn into a fire hazard as our fire danger is still elevated across the region.

We stand to get some precipitation in the area but it will be more of the frozen variety in less than a week. A few clouds dotting the map tonight, but I’m not looking for any precipitation... yet!

We will continue to find ourselves in a dry pattern as that warm sector pushes up more dry and warm air to the Black Hills. However, we turn our attention to the northwest for a drop of colder air. By the end of the day on Sunday and we see the meeting of that cold air with the energy rolling in from the Rockies from a potent low that will increase our chances for a rain and snow mix.

Over the past few days, we have seen changes that are now taking the bulk of the snow and the clouds to our east. But we are on the fringes of this system.

We will definitely get the wind ahead of the cold front and behind it. A rain and snow mix will accompany the snow and then the sun reappears midweek. The sunshine comes back and we can restart our frolicking.

