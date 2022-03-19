Overnight shooting leaves one seriously injured

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person remains seriously injured after a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Rapid City.

A disturbance was reported just before 4:30 at the Grand Gateway Hotel on LaCrosse St.

Once they arrived, police were told a gun was fired in a room of the hotel, and found one gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and the suspected shooter, identified as 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe, was placed under arrest.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to call (605) 394-4131, or text the letters ‘RCPD’ to 847411.

