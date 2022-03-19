Name released in fatal crash in Pennington County

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is releasing the name of a man who died in a one vehicle crash east of New Underwood Wednesday morning.

76-year-old Gary Oldert of Owanka was driving southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and went into a ditch.

He was transported to the hospital in Rapid City, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, information is only preliminary, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

