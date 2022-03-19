Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, March 18th, part two

Rush vs Kansas City, Black Hills State men’s basketball team gears up for Elite 8, USD women earn historic victory
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush picked up a big win Friday night defeating Kansas City 5-4. The Black Hills State men’s basketball team looks to keep things rolling at the Elite 8. Plus the USD women’s basketball team earns the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

