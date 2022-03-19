Advertisement

Chance of Moisture Tomorrow Evening

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will continue across our area for the rest of today, tonight, and tomorrow. We will see some moisture move into northeast Wyoming in the evening tomorrow. Moderate snow is expected across northeast Wyoming throughout the evening tomorrow. Western South Dakota will see some snow tomorrow night as well, but the heaviest will stay out in northeast Wyoming. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be very mild, especially for Rapid City and places to the east with highs expected to be in the 70s. 40s are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but 60s will be back in the forecast by the end of next week.

