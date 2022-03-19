Advertisement

Cabela’s promotes gun safety, proper storage

Taking Precautions to ensure safety for all residents in the hills. Beware of possible fires
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gun retailers are stressing the importance of properly and safely storing any firearm you may own.

Stores like Cabela’s sell several different kinds of gun storage items, like safes and trigger locks.

Cabela’s manager Eric Grewing says a good rule of thumb for gun owners is to treat every firearm like it’s always loaded.

He says education about gun safety is just as important as the physical security of the gun

”The biggest thing about safety is to keep them locked away and not in front of anyone who may not know how to use it. The number one rule is safety. Teach your kids and your family members.”

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department provides hunter safety courses.

