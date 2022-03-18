Spring’s brewing, and so are seasonal plans for Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spring is officially only a couple of days away and Rapid City citizens are starting to make their way outside to enjoy the sunshine.

The City itself is preparing by getting normal spring time activities up to snuff and ready to go, like the Rapid City Greenhouse, where John Berglund, Greenhouse Specialist, says when “things start to green up we put our flowers in there and they start to bloom. I think it adds to the enjoyment of our city.”

All of the blossoming and blooming colors are still a ways away, as he says “in the greenhouse, we’re starting to ramp up our efforts and getting our seeds going.”

The city grows roughly 10-thousand flowers from seed, and will get their hands on another 20-thousand come summer, like “zinnias and marigold. I think there’s some celosia growing.” Those are easier things to keep an eye on.

While there’s plants that can withstand the colder temperatures, planting is still a while out. In order to plant, Berglud explains, “I look for overnight lows the 50s.”

He says that the city will likely see a colorful pop in the gardens the week before Memorial day, especially if we see some moisture, because he “noticed the grass is starting to turn a little green. It’s always a nice start to the year when spring really breaks.”

Another thing that comes to be with spring is golf, and Kristy Lintz, Operations Manager at Meadowbrook Golf Course, says, “we typically like to shoot for greens on green day. So, Saint Patrick’s Day, or Saint Patrick’s Day week is typically when we want to uncover our greens.”

Preps are done, tee box’s are placed and pins are set, “so,” Lintz says, “we’re ready to Rock and Roll.”

While the warm weather makes for a good time to trek the fairway, she says some people couldn’t care less about the sunshine, because “we do have some die hards that will play through rain, snow, sleet. You name it.”

Regardless, the sun peaking through the clouds is a good preview of what may be to come in Spring.

“It’s wonderful just to be out in it and get your Vitamin D,” Lintz says.

The Meadowbrook Golf Course will open up with cart service Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.