Sleep Apnea: Symptoms, Risks and Treatments

Local dental practitioner weighs on alternative treatments for sleep apnea
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Millions of Americans suffer from restless nights, including symptoms like snoring and sleep apnea.

Brian Criss, dental practitioner at Hills view Dental says " if sleep apnea is not caught early it can lead to the big three; heart disease, diabetes, or stroke.

The most common treatment for sleep apnea is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. But many times, people do not use them 50% of the time. One of the alternative treatments is doing an oral appliance. Criss says “ what it does is keeps the chin from falling back at night and it’s usually the tongue that falls back ... your soft pallet collapses and that’s where we have a lack of oxygen and so what it does, is it holds the jaw slightly forward to keep everything from falling back”.

Dr.Criss’s book Every Breathe Counts is out now and is an educational guide to healthy sleep and a happy body.

For details scan the QR code or go to https://hillsviewdentistry.com/

