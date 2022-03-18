Advertisement

Noem signs five medical marijuana bills

The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to determine which of the 47 applicants will receive the 15 licenses that the Rapid City Council gave the green light for last year.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is finally putting medical marijuana policies into effect, as Gov. Kristi Noem signs five bills into law Friday.

They are:

SB 19 permits certain facilities to establish reasonable restrictions related to the medical use of cannabis.

SB 21 revises provisions related to the revocation of a medical cannabis registry identification card.

SB 24 establishes a maximum number of cannabis plants that may be cultivated by a medical cannabis cardholder.

SB 26 revises the definition of practitioner for purposes of the medical cannabis program.

SB 118 establishes provisions related to the testing of medical cannabis.

SB 201 revises provisions regarding industrial hemp.

The governor previously signed 18 other medical cannabis bills into law during the 2022 legislative session.

