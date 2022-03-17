Advertisement

A Warming Trend into the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we will see clouds today, most if not all of the precipitation will miss us to the south in Nebraska and Colorado.

High pressure aloft builds in from the west into the weekend. This will bring dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures, especially Sunday when highs could be near 70 degrees.

Another storm will move into the plains next week, but once again, the bulk of the moisture and energy from this system will miss us to the south. However, we could still see a few rain showers early next week.

